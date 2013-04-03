Europe shares hit as US data fuels valuation concerns

LONDON, April 3 European shares closed
provisionally lower on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data
heightened worries in the short-term that global economic growth
would struggle to justify recent stock market gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.8 percent to 1,194.09
points, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 shed 0.8
percent, both paring the previous session's sharp gains which
had taken European shares back towards pre-credit crisis highs.
The rally over the last nine months, which has been
supported by unwavering central bank stimulus, has seen European
shares re-rate on a price-to-earnings basis of 12.3 times, above
the historical average of 12.19 times, Datastream data showed.
Data out of the United States, where hiring at companies and
the pace of growth in its vast services sector slowed last
month, however, cast a pall over expectations for the global
growth needed to support the market's view of future corporate
earnings.
"(In) the short term, the recovery in the global economy has
already been priced in by the market and there's a bit of
overshoot," Frederic Rollin, strategist at Pictet Asset
Management, which has 46 billion euros ($59.06 billion) in
equities under management, said.
"Stocks were cheap a few months ago, but after the sharp
nine-month rally, they're not cheap anymore," he said.
Miners and telecoms were the sharpest
fallers, down 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, as
investment banks cut their earnings forecasts across the two
sectors.