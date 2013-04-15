版本:
Miners lead sell off in European stocks

LONDON, April 15 European equities fell on Monday, with the mining sector suffering its worst day in a year and half in the face of a slump in the gold price and weak data from top metals consumer China.

Chinese industrial output and investment spending fell short of expectations, prompting analysts to cut economic growth forecasts for the world's top metals consumer.

The data, coupled with news that the price of gold slumped to a 2-year low, plunging deeper into a technical bear market , dealt a big blow to Europe's heavyweight mining stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources sector dropped 4.9 percent, its biggest 1-day fall since November 2011.

"We are in the capitulation phase ... it's very dangerous, everyone is getting out, it's just like (the selloff in) gold," said Christopher Potts, head of economics and strategy at CA Cheuvreux.

"They (investors) are all defensive at the moment, none of them are prepared to take risk. We need a bit of time to get through this."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.7 percent at 1,174.23 points.
