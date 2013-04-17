European shares sink to four-month low

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 17 European shares fell to their lowest level in around four months on Wednesday, as fresh concerns over the global economic recovery hit markets and led some to expect more weakness in the near-term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 1.5 percent at 1,147.92 points - its fourth consecutive session of losses that represented its biggest four-day slump in nine months.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also retreated 2.1 percent to 2,555.18 points, after dropping to as low as 2,543.07 points in late trade, a level not seen since last November.
Traders speculated that the German economy, which has been relatively resilient in the wake of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, could weaken. This added to negative sentiment after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth forecasts on Tuesday.
"The tone's pretty bearish," said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner.
Turner said clients had taken out "put" options - used to bet on a future market fall - on the Euro STOXX 50 with strike prices of 2,500 and 2,400 points due to expire in May, implying some investors felt the index could fall to that level by then.
Turner said that if the Euro STOXX 50 futures contract, which was down 2.4 percent at 2,496 points, fell below the 2,491 point level, it could herald a sharper sell-off in coming weeks.
"If we break it, we could see a more aggressive sell-off down to 2,400," he said.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.