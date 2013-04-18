European shares dented by gloomy data, earnings

LONDON, April 18 European indexes pared gains to
end steady on Thursday after more weak corporate and economic
data in the United States and Europe heightened fears over the
growth outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed flat at
1,147.80 points, having fallen from a session high of 1,154.62,
and is down 3.5 percent so far in the current quarter.
Banks were the worst-hit sector, down 1.1 percent,
with French bank Societe Generale among the top
fallers, down 3.4 percent. Traders cited weak results from U.S.
peer Morgan Stanley as contributing to the decline.
That followed earlier weak earnings from European companies
including Sodexo and Nokia, down 9.6
percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.
"We're going into this earnings season with very low
expectations. That's not a problem in and of itself, it's how
much better or worse we do than that," Daniel Morris, market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.
Sentiment was further bruised by weak fatory activity out of
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region, a concern for many investors
looking for U.S. growth to help support earnings and offset
weakness in Europe.