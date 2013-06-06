Bank slide drags European shares lower after ECB

LONDON, June 6 European shares reversed early
gains to close lower on Thursday, led by banks, after the
European Central Bank said the economic outlook remained weak
and failed to satisfy those hoping for fresh policy action.
European banks fell 2 percent after ECB President
Mario Draghi ruled out unconventional measures such as negative
interest rates in the near future and said the euro zone economy
would contract 0.6 percent this year.
"Draghi's comments, and his discussion of the cutting of
growth forecasts, turned the market, but we could see some
people entering the market to steady us at these lows," Dan
Reed, head of contracts for difference trading at Beaufort
Securities, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed 1.1 percent lower at 1,180.22, taking its falls over the
last two weeks to 6.2 percent.
The regional underperformers were Italian stocks, with the
FTSE MIB dropping 2.6 percent, led lower by financials
after the ECB news helped push sovereign yields higher.
Italian 10-year yields are on course for their biggest
one-day rise since March 27, hitting banks, which are the main
holders of its sovereign debt.
Italy's leading lenders UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo took most points of the blue-chip index, while
smaller peer Monte Paschi di Siena led the FTSE MIB
lower with a 8.1 percent fall.