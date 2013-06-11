Europe shares hit by new bout of stimulus worry

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.2 pct to lowest since late April
* Fresh worries over future central bank support hit markets
* Traders expect further falls in near-term
* Longer-term outlook still positive
* Investors back Europe equities in long-term -M.Stanley
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 11 European shares fell to
six-weeks lows on Tuesday on fresh concern that central bank
support for markets was turning more cautious, and some expected
further weakness in the near term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
1.2 percent at 1,179.57 points, marking its lowest close since
ending at 1,155 points on April 22.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell, down 1.3 percent to 2,683.20 points. Euro zone
government bond yields, meanwhile, rose across the board.
Traders cited disappointment at an overnight decision by the
Bank of Japan against fresh measures to calm its bond markets,
while persistent worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon
scale back its stimulus programme also hit markets.
"It's getting more serious by the day. Bond yields are
creeping up, and that's having an adverse effect on equities,"
said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner.
"Technically, I think there's more downside to go. On the
Euro STOXX, we could fall another 2 percent to 2,600 fairly
easily," he added.
LONG-TERM VIEWS STILL POSITIVE
The sell-off was a broad one across all sectors, with miners
hit particularly hard as the STOXX Europe Basic Resources Index
- which includes major mining stocks - fell 2.5 percent.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, sold DAX futures contracts at
8,278 points on Tuesday and felt the DAX could fall down to
7,500 points over the next month.
He said traders had turned more negative after a market
rally last Friday, which followed strong U.S. non-farm payrolls
jobs data, failed to hold this week.
"The bulls failed miserably after the non-farm payrolls. I'm
a seller," said Courtney-Cook.
However, Courtney-Cook and many other investors still felt
that any market pull-back over the next two months will soon be
followed by a resumption of an upwards trend for equities.
Equities remain supported by the fact that they offer better
returns than bonds, where returns have been hit by rate cuts and
liquidity injections by central banks, and Morgan Stanley said
its clients favoured European shares over the next 12 months.
"Seventy-six percent of investors thought equities would be
the best performing asset class over the next 12 months - the
highest reading we have since at least 2006. In addition, 49
percent of our audience chose Europe as the best performing
region over the next 12 months which is also the highest since
at least 2006," wrote Morgan Stanley.