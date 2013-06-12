Greek political jitters unsettle European equities

LONDON, June 12 European shares fell on
Wednesday, pressured by autos and banks, as concerns over Greek
politics pushed regional indexes nearer to key support levels
which, if breached, could trigger further losses.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.3
percent at 1,176.14 points, extending weakness from the previous
session when concerns that global central banks were looking to
fade their stimulus knocked the index 1.2 percent to six-week
lows.
Many investors were sticking to the sidelines, evidenced by
light trade at just 75 percent of the 90-day daily average.
CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said he would be wary of
April's low of 6,214 on Britain's FTSE 100, and of the
8,100 points area on Germany's DAX, which are within
sight of current levels.
"I would be cautiously long while above these levels - but
the fact that there is this debate about the longevity of
central bank stimulus means there is potential for a test of
these supports," he said. "If they give way (we) could (see)
more selling."