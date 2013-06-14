European shares supported by weak U.S. data

LONDON, June 14 European shares finished firmer
on Friday, supported by signs of merger and acquisition activity
in the region and by weak U.S. economic data backing the case
for continued central bank stimulus.
Industrial output in the world's biggest economy
unexpectedly failed to grow last month and June consumer
sentiment fell short of expectations, allaying some of the
concerns about a possible early easing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's equities-friendly stimulus programme.
The numbers helped FTSEurofirst 300 regain some
poise to provisionally finish the volatile session 0.2 percent
higher at 1,176.07 points. The modest rebound though was not
enough to prevent the pan-European index from posting its fourth
weekly loss in its longest down run since last spring.
"The problem is the markets are very thin so any kind of
moves are overly exaggerated ... (but) I remain cautiously
bullish," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge.
"Everyone freaking out over the possibility that the Fed are
going to start pulling back on their asset purchases I don't
see them doing anything this year if economic data, like we've
had today, is not very inspiring. Why would they want to
jeopardise the economic growth that they do have?"