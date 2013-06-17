Telecoms merger buzz boosts European shares

LONDON, June 17 European shares recovered on
Monday as talk of takeover activity in the telecoms sector
helped stock markets claw back losses suffered in the previous
week.
However, some traders expected European equities to be stuck
in a relatively tight range in the near-term, while uncertainty
persists over the future monetary policy of major central banks
such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 1,184.80 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose
1.4 percent to 2,703.86 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms Index was the best-performing
sector, rising 1.6 percent after speculation that AT&T was
interested in Spain's Telefonica, which was denied by
Telefonica. Telefonica rose 2.3 percent while UK peer Vodafone
advanced 1.6 percent.
Despite the market recovery, Logic Investments' strategy
head Peter Rice said the rebound did not look wholly convincing,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 still down some 6 percent from its
2013 peak of 1,258.09 points struck in late May.
"The rallies look corrective in nature. We don't see any new
money participating in it. We're still a good way off the May
highs and we still look stuck in a range. If anything, the risk
still remains to the downside," said Rice.