UPDATE 1-Roman political ruckus pegs back European shares

* Italy's FTSE MIB falls, hit by political uncertainty
* Most investors see broader European equity rally as intact
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.2 percent to 2,922.99 points
* FTSEurofirst 300 edges up 0.1 pct to 1,257.53 points
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 26 Political uncertainty in Italy
hit Milan's stock exchange on Thursday and pegged back European
equity indexes, although most investors saw any dips as
short-lived.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which reached a two-year high of 2,955.47 points this month,
edged down by 0.2 percent to 2,922.99 points.
The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended up 0.1 percent at 1,257.53 points, although it remained
below a 5-year high of 1,274.59 points hit earlier this month
and an intraday high of 1,260.91 points.
Milan's FTSE MIB equity index fell 1.2 percent to
make it the worst-performing major regional market, as the
Italian bourse was hit by fresh concerns over the future of
Rome's fragile governing coalition.
Italian centre-right deputies supporting former premier
Silvio Berlusconi renewed threats to resign if their leader was
expelled from parliament after a tax fraud conviction, while
Italian bond yields also rose.
Threadneedle Investments' global equities head William
Davies said his firm was avoiding the "periphery" of southern
European such as Italy and Spain, which have been hardest hit by
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Yet Davies was nevertheless selectively adding to European
equities, such as Swiss bank UBS and autoparts
supplier Continental, arguing the broader European
economy would continue its gradual recovery from the worst hits
of the region's debt crisis in 2011.
"We continue to avoid stocks in the periphery. However, we
believe the worst is now over," he said.
Andrew Arbuthnott, head of European large-cap equities at
Pioneer Investments, also felt the broader European equity rally
would be able to withstand any wobble in the Italian stock
market as did Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
"There will be another round of sell-offs related to Italy,
and we have had a little pullback in recent sessions but it's
nothing much. We are still in a bull market."