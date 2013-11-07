REFILE-European shares end flat as ECB leaves market asking for more

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Indexes set 5-year highs before pullback
* ECB's surprise rate cut boosts exporters
* Peripheral banks hit as ECB holds fire on new LTRO
* Strong US data raises expectations of early Fed taper
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 7 European shares ended flat on
Thursday in heavy, volatile trade as a boost from an unexpected
rate cut by the European Central Bank was offset by funding
concerns for smaller banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended flat
at 1,296.95 points after earlier hitting a new five-year high of
1,316.42 points when the ECB cut its main interest rate.
But the bank's failure to offer a new round of cheap 3-year
loans, known as LTRO, fuelled concerns about banks in the
periphery and stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data curbed
monetary stimulus bets ahead of a key jobs report on Friday.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low and said it could
take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from
stalling.
"This will further the nascent recovery of activity that we
have seen since the start of the summer," said Sandra Crowl, a
member of Carmignac Gestion's Investment Committee, which has 55
billion euros ($74.40 billion)under management.
"You'd anticipate the higher beta stocks, so the autos, the
banks and industrial stocks would benefit the most."
The European auto, engineering and personal
goods sectors rose by between 0.6 percent and 1.5
percent.
The euro fell after the rate cut, a positive
development for euro zone companies that sell their goods
abroad.
"This (the rate cut) will give European exporters
much-needed breathing space, with the euro currency finally
falling back," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities in Paris.
Among exporters, tyre maker Continental and
sportswear manufacturer Adidas rose 6.8 percent and 4
percent respectively, also boosted by well-received quarterly
updates.
Italian banks and smaller lenders across
the periphery, however, fell after the ECB's president Mario
Draghi said there was no meaningful discussion about a new LTRO,
which would help weaker institutions.
"Almost certainly ... the ECB will not offer a new LTRO to
the European banks," Matt Spick, an analyst at Deutsche Bank,
said.
"Most larger banks did not want LTRO funding anyway due to
perceived stigma, but this could hurt smaller banks."
Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's Ibex fell 2.1
percent and 1 percent respectively, with investors keen to take
profit on Europe's best-performing indexes, up 18 percent and 20
percent year to date.
The broader Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent
to 3,042.98 points after setting a five-year high at 3,106.64
points.
Also weighing on European stocks in late trade were concerns
about when the Federal Reserve might cut back on its stimulus
after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in
the third quarter. Non-farm payrolls data for October, seen as a
key gauge of U.S. economic health, will be published on Friday.
The 1.8 percent gap range between Thursday's intraday low
and high on the STOXX Europe 600 index was the widest
since July 4, when Draghi signalled rates may be cut further and
the Bank of England said investors had been too quick to price
in rate hikes.
Trading volume was 31 percent and 65 percent higher than the
FTSEurofirst 300 and the Euro STOXX 50 respective averages for
the past three months, Thomson Reuters data showed.