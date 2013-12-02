Thyssen leads European shares lower as disposal deal disappoints

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct
* Thyssen down 8.8 pct after failing to sell Brazilian mill
* Retailers down; Tesco, Debenhams fall after downgrades
* Spanish utilities fall on reform worries
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 2 European shares edged lower on
Monday as German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plummeted
after failing to find a buyer for its problematic Brazilian mill
and British retailers were hit by margin worries.
Shares in Thyssen fell 8.8 percent, their steepest drop in
more than two years, after announcing it had only sold the U.S.
plant in its Steel Americas unit, which has cost the German firm
almost 13 billion euros ($17.7 billion) over six years.
"Management was not prepared to set out a convincing
strategy ... and we believe the inability to dispose of these
assets has created additional risk compared to our original base
case," HSBC wrote in a note.
"While we think that substantial value remains within
(Thyssen), the road to realising this is now less clear to us,"
the bank added, downgrading its recommendation on the stock to
"neutral" from "overweight".
Volume on ThyssenKrupp was 3-1/2 times its average for the
past three months, compared to just over half the average for
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
The German firm was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst,
which was down 0.2 percent at 1,302.89 points at 1540 GMT.
Britain's supermarket chain Tesco and department
store Debenhams led a selloff in the STOXX Europe 600
Retail sector index after seeing their stocks downgraded
by HSBC and Barclays, respectively. Both cited margin worries
among the reasons for their cut.
Britain's general retailers have rallied nearly 20 percent
since June as the country's economy showed signs of recovery,
leaving the sector trading at 16.4 times its earnings, a
multiple not seen since 2008.
While the British economy is improving - with job growth
pushing a closely watched manufacturing survey to a near
three-year high in November - consumer demand remains fragile,
forcing retailers into stiff price competition.
"The issue is ... these things priced in a lot of recovery
very quickly," Morgan Stanley strategist Graham Secker said.
"A lot of UK domestic cyclical names are actually really
expensive."
Analysts said worries about retailers' performance after a
seemingly weak Black Friday in the United States were also a
factor, while Espirito Santo warned that this month's spending
trends called for a cautious stance on British retailers.
UTILITIES IN HOT WATER
Utilities were also a big drag on the index, down
0.8 percent.
Spain's main utilities fell after the Finance Ministry
withdrew 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in financing for the
electricity sector in an unexpected amendment in Parliament,
casting doubt on sector reforms and raising costs for companies.
Iberdrola, Gas Natural and Endesa
fell as much as 2.4 percent.
Trade in UK utilities remained choppy after British Prime
Minister David Cameron promised to lower rising energy costs. In
response, SSE and Centrica said they would cut
energy bills.
More broadly, analysts and traders said the longer term
trend higher in European shares is likely to continue, supported
by improving earnings and equity-friendly monetary policy from
central banks.
JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, which raised its 2014 target
for the Stoxx 600 to 375 from 345, suggested there
could be as much as 15 percent upside from current levels.
European equity flows remain supportive of the rally. Last
week saw the 22nd straight week of inflows from U.S. investors.
There is also little in the way of resistance on the Stoxx
600 until the 400 level, Guardian Stockbrokers' director Atif
Latif said.