European shares fall on growth worries

LONDON Aug 1 European stocks fell on Monday as
weak U.S. manufacturing data
added to worries about a slow recovery for the world's biggest
economy, more than offsetting optimism that a vote in Washington
would avert a disastrous debt default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 1 percent to a provisional close of 1,071.56 points, and
came close to hitting a new low for 2011. The index lost 2.4
percent last week.
"Growth looks as though it's waning in a lot of developed
economies, and the debt situation can only be solved with
growth," said Michael McNaught-Davis, head of international
equities at Scottish Widows, which has 145 billion pounds under
management.
"I'm more concerned about the growth and earnings than
what's been going on with U.S. debt, which is semantics and
accounting as much as anything."
Banking shares were a major drag on the index, with Italy's
Intesa SanPaolo the worst off down 7.9 percent. The
STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.6 percent.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing
report, a gauge of factory activity in the world's largest
economy, fell to 50.9 in July, its lowest since July 2009, and
barely above the 50 mark dividing growth and contraction.
