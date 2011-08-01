European shares fall on growth worries

LONDON Aug 1 European stocks fell on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data added to worries about a slow recovery for the world's biggest economy, more than offsetting optimism that a vote in Washington would avert a disastrous debt default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1 percent to a provisional close of 1,071.56 points, and came close to hitting a new low for 2011. The index lost 2.4 percent last week.

"Growth looks as though it's waning in a lot of developed economies, and the debt situation can only be solved with growth," said Michael McNaught-Davis, head of international equities at Scottish Widows, which has 145 billion pounds under management.

"I'm more concerned about the growth and earnings than what's been going on with U.S. debt, which is semantics and accounting as much as anything."

Banking shares were a major drag on the index, with Italy's Intesa SanPaolo the worst off down 7.9 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.6 percent.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing report, a gauge of factory activity in the world's largest economy, fell to 50.9 in July, its lowest since July 2009, and barely above the 50 mark dividing growth and contraction. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)