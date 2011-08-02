Europe shares hit 11-mth closing low; banks, miners fall

LONDON Aug 2 European shares hit their lowest close in 11 months on Tuesday as weak global growth replaced the U.S. debt ceiling as investors' main concern and banks fell on worries about the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 1.6 percent to end the session provisionally at 1,050.74 points, the lowest close since late August 2010.

Stocks fell across the board, with miners major losers on worries about demand after recent data, including U.S. GDP figures, highlighted weak growth. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 2.5 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.3 percent, hitting a 26-month low, on renewed concern about euro zone peripheral debt levels.

"The biggest worry is the trajectory of the world economy, which appears to be stalling," said James Buckley, a fund manager, at Baring Asset Management which has 30 billion pounds ($48 billion) under management.

"The results today weren't too bad, with the likes of BMW . I don't think the results have been the driver for this market weakness. They've been satisfactory rather than stellar." ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brian Gorman)