Europe shares hit 11-mth closing low; banks, miners fall

LONDON Aug 2 European shares hit their lowest
close in 11 months on Tuesday as weak global growth replaced the
U.S. debt ceiling as investors' main concern and banks fell on
worries about the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares fell 1.6 percent to end the session provisionally at
1,050.74 points, the lowest close since late August 2010.
Stocks fell across the board, with miners major losers on
worries about demand after recent data, including U.S. GDP
figures, highlighted weak growth. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources Index fell 2.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.3
percent, hitting a 26-month low, on renewed concern about euro
zone peripheral debt levels.
"The biggest worry is the trajectory of the world economy,
which appears to be stalling," said James Buckley, a fund
manager, at Baring Asset Management which has 30 billion pounds
($48 billion) under management.
"The results today weren't too bad, with the likes of BMW
. I don't think the results have been the driver for
this market weakness. They've been satisfactory rather than
stellar."
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)