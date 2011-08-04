Europe stocks sink on global growth, euro zone fears

PARIS Aug 4 European stocks tumbled on
Thursday, with a key index dropping to a level not seen since
mid-2009, as investors dumped equities across the board,
worrying about sluggish global growth and Italy's debt woes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 3.2 percent lower at 995.12 points, tumbling
below the 1,000 mark for the first time in 12 months.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index
fell 3.3 percent to a two-year low of 2,415.86 points.
"The fact is: we don't see big volumes in the options market
with people buying protection. Investors are massively getting
out of stocks, period. And it might take a while before they
come back," said Jean-Yves Dumont, head of asset allocation
strategy and funds, Dexia Asset Management.
The selloff in European equities this week has wiped out
more than 400 billion euros off the market capitalisation of
German, British, French, Italian, Spanish and Dutch blue-chps
indexes -- almost the size of the 440 billion euros capacity of
the rescue fund set up by the European Union.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)