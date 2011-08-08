European shares hit 2-year low on growth concerns

LONDON Aug 8 European stocks sank to touch their lowest level in nearly two years on Monday as rating agency Standard & Poor's move to downgrade U.S. debt ignited concerns that the world's biggest economy could slip back into recession.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 3.4 percent down at 942.15 points after hitting 935.83 -- the lowest since August 2009. The index, which fell about 10 percent last week, is down 16 percent this year.

"The sell-off is mainly due to the fear that we will relapse into recession. Many investors have finally realised that the U.S. economy will not grow at 3 percent," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages 330 billion euros ($468 billion).

"I will attach a one-third probability to a renewed recession, not so much because it is fundamentally inherent in the system, but because the political risk has gone up."

Automobile and basic resources shares bore the brunt of the sell-off, down 7.7 percent and 5.8 percent respectively, on growing concerns a slower pace of global economic recovery could hurt demand for vehicles and raw materials. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)