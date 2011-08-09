Europe shares halt sell-off; eyes on Fed

LONDON Aug 8European shares ended broadly
higher on Tuesday, halting a 20 percent dive over 2-1/2 weeks as
traders started rummaging around for bargains, with hopes the
U.S. Federal Reserve will hint at a plan to revive the economy.
Investors will be looking for signs in the Fed's policy
meeting statement later on Tuesday that the central bank might
intervene to help stimulate the flagging economy and shore up
its financial system.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed 1.3 percent higher at 948.21 points
in strong volume, after sinking by as much as 5 percent and
hitting a two-year low earlier in the session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index which has
lost about 20.5 percent in just over two weeks, gained 3
percent, with big mining stocks featuring amongst the best
performers.
"There has been a bounce from oversold conditions," said
Julian Chillingworth, CIO at Rathbones, which has 16 billion
pounds in assets under management.
"Short-term, the market will hinge on what the Fed has to
say, but we think the next few months will remain volatile and
it is difficult to say whether now is the right time to buy."
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)