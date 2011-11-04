Italian banks lead European shares lower

LONDON Nov 4 European shares fell on Friday with Italian banks among the biggest losers as the country's bond yields hit euro lifetime highs after embattled Italy refused financial support from the International Monetary Fund.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi turned down an offer of funding from the IMF, which has placed the country under supervision as it struggles with its large debt mountain.

"Without any doubt, the Italian bond yield is the only game in town. If this trend continues, we've got serious problems. It's not sustainable. There's no reason to take any more risk at the moment," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has 15.2 billion pounds ($24.2 billion) under management.

Italian banks Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit , heavily exposed to the country's government debt, fell 4.8 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.9 percent to a provisional close of 981.33 points. The index fell 3.6 percent over the week, its first weekly loss in six weeks. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)