European shares fall on Italian political turmoil

LONDON Nov 7 European stocks fell on
Monday in choppy trading driven by political turmoil in
debt-laden Italy, where bond yields hit euro era highs, though
equities pared losses on hopes Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
was about to resign.
Berlusconi defied huge pressure to resign, as political
instability in the euro zone's third-biggest economy prompted
investors to flee riskier assets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.6 percent to a provisional close of 974.03 points, having
been down almost 2 percent in early trade.
But Italy's benchmark outperformed, up 1.3 percent,
clawing back some of Friday's heavy losses. Heavyweight Intesa
SanPaolo rose 2.8 percent, ahead of results on Tuesday,
and after falling 4.8 percent on Friday.
"Berlusconi has a terrible track record on reform. Markets
are hoping whoever (would replace) him can only be better.
Forecasting economics and markets is hard enough but forecasting
political newsflow is nigh on impossible," Daniel McCormack,
equity strategist at Macquarie, said.
