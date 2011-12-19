European shares edge lower; miners fall

LONDON Dec 19 European shares edged lower
in thin trade on Monday, with miners among the biggest fallers
as weak Chinese housing data fuelled worries about demand, and
on further fading of optimism about a solution to the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares fell 0.1
percent to a provisional close of 956.32 points.
Miners lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources Index down 1 percent. Signs that the property
market was cooling in top metals consumer China worsened the
outlook for industrial metals demand and weighed on market
sentiment.
On the euro zone front, European finance ministers are
trying to enhance the IMF's arsenal and press on with a drive
for tighter fiscal rules, but doubts have grown about the EU's
plan and strategists said benefits would take a long time to
materialise.
"It's very much long term. The market's focus is on the
short term," said Ian King head of international equities at
Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($552 billion)
under management.
The market was also reacting to ratings agency Fitch
concluding on Friday that a 'comprehensive solution' to the
crisis was technically and politically beyond reach. It warned
that six euro zone economies including Italy and Spain could be
hit with credit downgrades in the near future.