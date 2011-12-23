European shares end week up on U.S. growth optimism

LONDON Dec 23 European shares made their
best weekly performance since early December on Friday in thin
volume on global recovery optimism after a range of U.S. data
throughout the week, including housing and jobless data, showed
signs the economy was growing.
Friday's data proved more mixed, however, with U.S. consumer
spending tepid although sales of new homes rose.
Volume was only a third of its 90-day daily average and
traders expected the seasonal rally to lose steam in the New
Year, with the euro zone debt crisis far from over and the
threat of fresh corporate or sovereign credit rating downgrades
looming.
Oil stocks, whose performance are heavily geared towards
global growth, featured among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index up 1.3 percent and
finishing the week 3.9 percent higher.
"The U.S. data has certainly been better ... indicating
(growth prospects for the economy)," said Colin McLean, managing
director of SVM Asset Management, adding that company earnings
would benefit and saying he favoured the cyclical oil sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 989.52 points -
its highest close since Dec. 6 and provisionally ended the week
3.4 percent higher.