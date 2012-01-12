European shares close lower as Tesco falls 16 pct

LONDON Jan 12 European shares fell on
Thursday after a profit warning from retail heavyweight Tesco
and weak U.S. retail and labour data more than offset
relief from successful Spanish and Italian debt auctions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.3 percent to a provisional close of 1,018.75 points after
hitting a five-month high of 1,031.08.
Tesco fell 16.2 percent after issuing its first profit
warning in living memory, on fears the world's third-biggest
retailer would launch a price war to fight back from its worst
Christmas in decades.
The European retail index was the top decliner, down
5.7 percent.
"When companies that have previously been at the top of
their game start to disappoint, investors run scared for a
while. The issue is whether this is destabilising for the sector
as a whole," said Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at
Cazenove Capital Management.
Adding to the gloom, U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest
pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for
jobless benefits moved higher last week, signs the economic
recovery remains shaky despite a pick-up in growth.