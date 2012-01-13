European shares fall on sovereign downgrade talk

LONDON Jan 13 European shares fell on
Friday after sources said credit rating agency Standard & Poor's
was set to go through with a long-mooted downgrade of several
euro zone countries, weighing on sentiment for riskier assets
such as equities.
A senior euro zone government source said Germany and the
Netherlands would not be hit, while a second source just said
"several" countries would be affected. French TV, citing a
government source, said France would be downgraded, while a
third source said Slovakia would also be included.
"The expectation is that some of the largest and richest
economies in Europe are being downgraded. Markets are being
cautious ahead of the announcement," (expected after the close
of markets on Friday) said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard
Life Investments.
Batty said he remained underweight in European equities, but
was overweight on U.S. equities. He pointed to consumer
confidence data that suggested further recovery in the world's
biggest economy, one factor in limiting the fall for shares in a
choppy session.
U.S. consumer sentiment picked up steam in early January,
rising to the highest in eight months as Americans grew more
optimistic about job prospects, a survey showed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares fell 0.2 percent to a provisional close of 1,016.38
points, after going as high as 1,026.81 and as low as 1,007.86.
Autos were among the biggest losers, down 1.3
percent, having been strong performers in the early days of
2012.