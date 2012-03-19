European shares snap winning streak, autos fall

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, March 19 European shares slipped on Monday to snap a four-day winning streak as investors consolidated positions after stocks hit an eight month high last week and investors rotated out of autos into telecoms.
Carmakers, which have been the best performers this year were the worst movers as investors rotated out of autos into telecoms, which have struggled to perform this year.
A standout loser was Porsche down 2 percent, which was also hit by a Bernstein downgrade to "underperform", while Cable & Wireless Worldwide topped the gainers and as traders said telecoms offered strong dividend appeal.
"Auto sales have had a steady climb over the last few months and seem to have run their course for the short term. We have seen some rotation into telecoms which offer a progressive dividend yield," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,105,77 points in a choppy session.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.