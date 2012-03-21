CORRECTED-European shares end flat, holding above support

LONDON, March 21 European shares ended flat on
Wednesday in thin trading, holding near a support level after
briefly testing it, as falls in financials after weak U.S. home
sales data were offset by gains in Repsol and Sainsbury
.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was the worst
performing sector, down 0.9 percent, after U.S. home resales
data unexpectedly fell.
"Fewer U.S. home sales means less progress in unwinding
negative equity positions, which increases the chance of having
non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets in the future,"
said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"It has taken the shine off financials."
Repsol gained after comments from an Argentinian government
official who denied the government had plans to renationalise
energy company YPF, while a forecast-beating trading update by J
Sainsbury also helped give the index some support.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares ended at 0.02 percent at 1,093.21 points, holding above a
support level, which represented its February highs at around
1,091.