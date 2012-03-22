European shares end lower, break support level

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
LONDON, March 22 European shares made their longest losing streak in four months on Thursday, piercing a support level, led by miners after weak China and euro zone PMI data suggested growth was slowing, with chartists saying there were further losses to come.
The cyclical mining sector, whose performance has been correlated to growth in the global economy, was the main drag in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 3.3 percent.
"For mining shares it has big implications, the China data means there will a reduction in resource demand if construction slows in the country," Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities, said.
"The China PMI's are lending weight to a case of a hard landing and if Germany is the better part of Europe and it cannot grow, the situation for the markets will be difficult."
Selling was most active in gold miner Randgold Resources , down 12.5 percent in volume more than seven times its 90-day daily average, also hit by concerns about unrest in Mali, where the firm has roughly two-thirds of its production.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed down 1.1 percent at 1,079.26 points and broke a support level at 1,091 which represents its February highs.
Chartists have said the break below 1,091 may herald a drop to 1,067 - its 50 day moving average - which may tempt buyers back into the market.
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.