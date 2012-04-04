European shares fall as Spain reignites euro crisis

LONDON, April 4 European shares fell to a
two-month low, posted the biggest one-day drop in a month and
braced for further volatility on Wednesday after a disappointing
auction of Spanish debt reignited concerns about the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the region's
debt, fell 3.1 percent after Spain sold less debt than it had
hoped for.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 2.1 percent lower at 1,049.97, while the
euro zone's Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.5 percent to 2,396,
breaching the 50 percent retracement of its December-March move.
"The euro crisis always comes in waves and this one is
clearly a new wave," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at
Berenberg Bank said. "There is a lot of volatility and today it
doesn't feel like it is the bottom already."