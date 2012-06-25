Europe shares, euro extend losses on Spain worries

LONDON, June 25 European shares and the euro currency both extended losses on Monday, with traders citing concerns over Spain's debt problems as the main factor weighing on markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.2 percent at 989.88 points, while the euro fell to a near two-week low of $1.24713 versus the dollar, its lowest since June 12.

One trader said the fact that Spain had formally applied for a bailout of the country's debt-ridden banks marked a "combination of ongoing bad news".

German bund futures also extended gains to a session high of 142.12, up 125 ticks on the day.