European shares in worst one-day fall since June 1

* FTSEurofirst falls 1.6 percent, Euro STOXX 50 drops 2.6
percent
* FTSEurofirst has biggest one-day fall since June 1
* Bank stocks among worst performers, UniCredit drops 8.4
percent
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 25 A leading European share index
suffered its biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks on
Monday, as concerns that a European Union summit will fail to
tackle the region's debt crisis hit heavyweight banking stocks
and equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1.6 percent
at 986.41 points, its biggest daily fall since a 1.9 percent
drop on June 1. It also finished at its lowest level since
closing at 983.78 points on June 14.
Volumes were below average, reflecting investor reluctance
to trade in the uncertain environment.
Volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 were at 85 percent of the
90-day average, while the Euro STOXX Volatility index
surged 9.9 percent, again highlighting investors' uncertainty
about the economic outlook.
"Volume is dying. There's not a lot of fresh cash coming
into the market," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and
risk at Tavira Securities.
European leaders are set to discuss a cross-border banking
union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt
redemption fund, as part of efforts to tackle a worsening debt
crisis, at the two-day summit which starts on Thursday.
However, investors sold off European equities on
expectations that the summit will follow the course of earlier
ones and fail to reach concrete measures to deal with debt
crises in Greece and Spain which risk spreading throughout
Europe.
"The market will continue to drift off ahead of the meeting.
People are nervous that the meeting might not resolve anything,"
said Bastion Capital's head of equities Adrian Slack.
BANK STOCKS FALL SHARPLY
Banking stocks were among the worst performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index falling 3 percent.
Spanish banks fell sharply. BBVA fell 5.5 percent
and Santander declined by 4.7 percent, after Spain
formally requested European aid for its indebted banks and with
credit rating agency Moody's also set to downgrade the Spanish
banking sector.
Italian bank UniCredit also fell 8.4 percent, with
concerns mounting that the European debt crisis may spread next
to Italy.
Lombard Odier investment strategist Stephanie Kretz also
warned investors to avoid German banks, with Germany's DAX
falling 2.1 percent on concerns over the mounting
impact of the debt crisis on the region's powerhouse economy.
"We would avoid all investment in German banks' exposure -
waves of nationalisation, recapitalisation and big dilution lie
ahead," Kretz wrote in a research note.
Emanuel Arbib, chief executive of alternative fund
management firm Integrated Asset Management, said the sharp
sell-off in European equities made them attractively priced, but
added it was still too risky a sector to get into.
"We like the core European equity indexes, and Italy if you
can deal with the volatility, but we are cautious because it's
all about politics, and economics is irrelevant in the short
term," said Arbib, whose firm manages hedge fund and
fixed-income assets.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he had recently raised the company's exposure to
European equities by 5 percentage points to 35 percent.
He said he was considering buying banking and Italian shares
following their recent falls, but would hold off until the EU
summit was over.
"It seems that the EU summit may feature a lot of talking
but not much action," he said.