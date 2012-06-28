Barclays leads peer banks, European shares lower

LONDON, June 28 European shares ended lower on
Thursday, led by banks, with investors primed for disappointment
from the latest European Union summit to tackle the debt crisis,
but not expecting a further steep market selloff.
A 2.5 percent decline in banking shares, led by a
15.6 percent slump in Barclays following investigations
that found it tried to manipulate key market interest rates,
also weighed on the choppy market that witnessed sharp swings on
contrasting comments from European policymakers and leaders.
The two-day summit, which started on Thursday, could produce
a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political union across
the currency bloc, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained
opposed to joint euro bonds, a measure many analysts believe
could be the answer to tackle the debt crisis.
"I don't think people have great expectations, especially
after Merkel's comments on euro bonds. There needs to be an
answer, but at the moment Europe is incapable of giving an
answer," Bob Butler, head of equity trading at Westhouse
Securities, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 994.10 points after
falling to a low of 987.32. Cyclical shares lost ground, with
technology shares down 1.2 percent and travel stocks
falling 1 percent.