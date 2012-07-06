European shares post worst 1-day fall in two weeks

LONDON, July 6 European shares posted their
worst one-day fall in around two weeks on Friday as persistent
concerns over U.S. economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis
led investors to sell equities, but not by enough to prevent a
fifth week of gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 1 percent at 1,033.99 points - its biggest one-day fall
since losing 1.6 percent on June 25.
The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.1 percent to
2,236.29 points.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in
Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent weighed on sentiment,
with banking stocks the worst hit.
Although both indexes clung onto gains made after European
Union leaders unveiled on June 29 new measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis, investors said the rally was fading out
fast due to worries over political snags to the deal.
"The problems still have not been solved. We haven't sold
our equities holding yet but we're thinking of selling. This is
a trading environment - we'll take advantage of buying on dips
and selling on rallies," said Integrated Asset Management head
Emanuel Arbib, whose firm is overweight on bonds.