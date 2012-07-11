European shares beaten by earnings, buoyed by charts

LONDON, July 11 European equities edged down on
Wednesday, with a weak start to the second quarter reporting
season from the autos and luxury sectors denting sentiment, but
technical support levels putting a lid on any losses in thin and
jittery summer holiday trading.
Burberry Group was the biggest faller among the
blue chips, shedding 7.9 percent and dragging down other luxury
goods stocks such as French rival LVMH, after the
maker of checked raincoats reported a slowdown in sales growth,
hit by its performance in China.
There was also bad news for carmakers, with a drop in sales
and a cautious outlook from Renault, and for
industrials, with a profit warning from U.S. engine maker
Cummins hitting a number of European companies.
"People are getting concerned about the health of earnings
as markets are very sensitive to profit warnings," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed down 0.1 percent at 1,038.50 points, its losses limited
by technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033.
Some investors were also unwilling to chase the market too
low ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes, due
after the European close, which have the potential to boost risk
appetite if they hint at a third round of quantitative easing.