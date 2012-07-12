Macro gloom weighs on European shares

LONDON, July 12 European shares sold off on Thursday and slipped into the red for the week as investors positioned for more gloomy economic data from China and scaled back hopes of imminent monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Fed minutes published late on Wednesday showed the health of the world's biggest economy would have to worsen before the central bank launched a new quantitative easing programme, in spite of a series of weak economic and corporate reports.

"Investors are realising that quantitative easing won't come easy and earnings are starting to come in below expectations," Claudia Panseri, global equity strategist at Societe Generale Private Banking.

"In Europe, sectors that are exposed to emerging markets ...are reporting results that are a bit below estimates and we can envisage a revision of what can be expected in terms of global growth coming from emerging markets."

Shares in basic resources stocks were the top fallers, shedding 2.6 percent, ahead of quarterly economic growth data from top metals consumer China on Friday, expected to show further deceleration, and production numbers from a number of big firms next week.

They weighed on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which provisionally closed down 1 percent at 1,029.27 points.