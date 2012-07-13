Miners and telecoms lift Europe shares to week-high

* FTSEurofirst closes up 1.3 percent to 1,042.63 points

* Euro STOXX 50 rises 1.4 percent to 2,259.09 points

* Better-than-expected China data boosts mining stocks

* Worries over Italy dent banking shares

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 13 European shares posted their highest close in more than a week on Friday as better-than-expected Chinese growth data propelled gains in mining stocks and helped offset fresh worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.3 percent at 1,042.63 points, its highest close since ending at 1,044.47 points on July 5. The Euro STOXX 50 index also rose 1.4 percent to 2,259.09 points.

The best-performing sectors were commodity and telecoms stocks, with telecoms groups boosted as Deutsche Telekom rose 5.7 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "underperform".

The STOXX European basic resources index, which includes mining groups, rose 3.1 percent as London-listed miner Kazakhmys climbed 6.1 percent.

The Deutsche Telekom upgrade dragged up its rivals' shares, with France Telecom gaining 5.6 percent while the broader STOXX European telecoms index rose 2.7 percent.

Mining stocks tend to rise on signs that the global economy is growing, which would spur demand for their products.

Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at British firm Ashburton, said he had recently added mining stocks to his portfolio as he felt authorities around the world would introduce new stimulus measures to boost the global economy.

"We have committed some more cash to the markets. We put it into the mining and metals sector as we believe that some of the news flow over the next few weeks will be about stimulus," he added.

WORRIES OVER ITALY RESURFACE

Data showed that growth in China had slowed down for a sixth straight quarter to 7.6 percent, better than some in the market feared, but low enough to keep open the possibility that more action may be taken by policymakers.

Some investors are also betting on European policymakers to inject fresh cash into the system to counter the region's sovereign debt crisis, which has resulted in bailouts for Greece and Spain.

There are fears that the European debt crisis could spread throughout the euro zone to other countries, such as Italy which suffered a downgrade from ratings agency Moody's.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields rose, while the Moody's cut also hit sentiment towards euro zone banks, with the STOXX euro zone banking index underperforming the broader market rise by falling 0.6 percent.

Integrated Asset Management chief executive Emanuel Arbib said he had sold some Italian equity holdings last week, and was staying out of the equities market for now due to uncertainty over the European debt problems.

"We're on the sidelines, it's too political," he said.

The FTSEurofirst index remains stuck in its current range, between the 50 and 61.8 percent retracement (1,030 and 1,050, respectively) of a fall between March and June.

Rallies have generally proven to have been short-lived, with European stock markets falling back after gains lasting several days, and traders said they remained tempted to sell shares on the back of these rallies, enabling them to book profits.

"We would not be chasing the market at these levels," said Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.