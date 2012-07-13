Miners and telecoms lift Europe shares to week-high

* FTSEurofirst closes up 1.3 percent to 1,042.63 points
* Euro STOXX 50 rises 1.4 percent to 2,259.09 points
* Better-than-expected China data boosts mining stocks
* Worries over Italy dent banking shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 13 European shares posted their
highest close in more than a week on Friday as
better-than-expected Chinese growth data propelled gains in
mining stocks and helped offset fresh worries over the euro zone
debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.3 percent at
1,042.63 points, its highest close since ending at 1,044.47
points on July 5. The Euro STOXX 50 index also rose
1.4 percent to 2,259.09 points.
The best-performing sectors were commodity and telecoms
stocks, with telecoms groups boosted as Deutsche Telekom
rose 5.7 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its
rating on the stock to "neutral" from "underperform".
The STOXX European basic resources index, which
includes mining groups, rose 3.1 percent as London-listed miner
Kazakhmys climbed 6.1 percent.
The Deutsche Telekom upgrade dragged up its rivals' shares,
with France Telecom gaining 5.6 percent while the
broader STOXX European telecoms index rose 2.7 percent.
Mining stocks tend to rise on signs that the global economy
is growing, which would spur demand for their products.
Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at
British firm Ashburton, said he had recently added mining stocks
to his portfolio as he felt authorities around the world would
introduce new stimulus measures to boost the global economy.
"We have committed some more cash to the markets. We put it
into the mining and metals sector as we believe that some of the
news flow over the next few weeks will be about stimulus," he
added.
WORRIES OVER ITALY RESURFACE
Data showed that growth in China had slowed down for a sixth
straight quarter to 7.6 percent, better than some in the market
feared, but low enough to keep open the possibility that more
action may be taken by policymakers.
Some investors are also betting on European policymakers to
inject fresh cash into the system to counter the region's
sovereign debt crisis, which has resulted in bailouts for Greece
and Spain.
There are fears that the European debt crisis could spread
throughout the euro zone to other countries, such as Italy which
suffered a downgrade from ratings agency Moody's.
Italy's 10-year government bond yields rose, while the
Moody's cut also hit sentiment towards euro zone banks, with the
STOXX euro zone banking index underperforming the
broader market rise by falling 0.6 percent.
Integrated Asset Management chief executive Emanuel Arbib
said he had sold some Italian equity holdings last week, and was
staying out of the equities market for now due to uncertainty
over the European debt problems.
"We're on the sidelines, it's too political," he said.
The FTSEurofirst index remains stuck in its current range,
between the 50 and 61.8 percent retracement (1,030 and 1,050,
respectively) of a fall between March and June.
Rallies have generally proven to have been short-lived, with
European stock markets falling back after gains lasting several
days, and traders said they remained tempted to sell shares on
the back of these rallies, enabling them to book profits.
"We would not be chasing the market at these levels," said
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.