European shares edge up, Spain gloom caps gains

LONDON, July 16 European shares edged higher on
Monday, helped by gains at Scandinavian lenders SEB
and Danske Bank, although worries over the Spanish
economy and prospects for the second-quarter earnings season
acted to cap gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
0.2 percent at 1,044.28 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX
50 dipped 0.2 percent to 2,254.23 points.
Volumes were relatively thin, at just under two-thirds of
the 90-day average, with investors reluctant to take up big
positions ahead of testimony later this week by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke that could give clues to the chances for
fresh monetary stimulus.
Traders added that investors remained worried by the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis, with Spain's benchmark IBEX
index fallling around 2 percent after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said Spain would miss its deficit and debt
targets this year and next.
"The Spanish situation is weighing on a few investors'
minds. The market's not ready to go either way yet. It needs
more conviction," said XBZ Ltd European equity options broker
Mike Turner.