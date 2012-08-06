European shares at 4-mth closing high, cyclicals lead

LONDON Aug 6 European shares closed at their highest level in more than four months on Monday, with cyclical shares driving gains on the back of recent U.S. economic data and hopes for fresh policymaker action to help debt-market strugglers Spain and Italy.

Sectors linked to growth such as autos and construction rose after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday and growing expectations of fresh action from the European Central Bank to ease funding pressures in the peripheral euro zone buoyed risk appetite.

"It's not the time to be underweight equities," said Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking, which manages more than $200 billion.

"The markets are embarking on hopes to see some progress on the European situation and that the ECB has stated a ... road map to support Spain and Italy. We are in an environment where it seems the U.S. economy is bottoming out. If confirmed, it will be matched by an outperformance of cyclical shares."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 0.5 percent higher at 1,086.55 points, the highest close since late March. Trading remained thin in the summer holiday season, at 72 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Spanish shares, which were halted for several hours due to a technical glitch, rose 4.4 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.5 percent on expectations that any support from the ECB to lower borrowing costs will help the economy.