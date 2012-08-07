Oil shares and Nokia lift European equities

LONDON Aug 7 European shares rose to their highest level in more than four months on Tuesday, as firmer oil stocks and a rise in telecoms group Nokia offset a slump in banks after the sector faced a fresh scandal with Standard Chartered.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 1,092.85 points, its highest closing level since ending at 1,093.45 points on March 20. The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.6 percent to 2,437.76 points.

The STOXX European oil and gas index was the best-performing European equity sector, rising 2.3 percent after oil prices rose due to a likely drop in North Sea production.

This enabled energy stocks such as France's Total and Britain's BG to rise, offsetting the impact of a 16.4 percent fall in Standard Chartered after New York's top bank regulator threatened to remove its state banking license, saying the British bank hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.

"We're more enthusiastic about oil stocks than banks. Higher oil prices will be beneficial and equity markets are continuing to be supported by the fact that central banks appear ready to ride to the rescue," said Cheviot Asset Management partner David Miller.