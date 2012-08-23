European shares off on jitters over global outlook

LONDON Aug 23 European shares ended lower on
Thursday, after a choppy session in very light trade, as concern
over the outlook for the global economy took its toll on
investor sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.5
percent at 1,090.20, having risen as high as 1,102.67 after
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday suggested
it could soon launch fresh stimulus measures to boost growth.
But the focus soon shifted back to the weak economic
fundamentals and investors once again looked to lock in profits
after strong recent gains.
Data on Thursday showed the downturn was spreading further
throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began among the
smaller, periperhal states increasingly taking root in core
economies such as Germany.
Traded volumes on the index stood at just 61 percent of the
90-day daily average and exaggerated the moves.
"We've seen a significant rally on very thin volumes over
the last month or so. Technically markets look a little
stretched/overbought," said Andrew Cole, a fund manager at
Baring Asset Management, which has 29.9 billion pounds ($47.25
billion) of assets under management.
"We wouldn't be at all surprised to see a correction."