European shares edge up on ECB action report

LONDON Aug 24 European shares closed
fractionally higher on Friday after staging a late bounce when
European Central Bank sources told Reuters the ECB is
considering setting yield band targets.
The move is part of a new bond-buying programme aimed at
keeping the ECB's strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying
to cash in, the sources said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
0.1 percent at 1,090.68 points, but was down 1.8 percent on the
week.
"Markets are fairly priced so I think the recent drift down
is healthy given that we had such a quick run," Colin Lunnon, a
fund manager at Octopus, said.
"A lot of it was done on talk (of central bank
intervention), now we need to see a bit of walk. If we don't get
that we think the market could drift a bit further."