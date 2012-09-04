Weak data knocks European shares in run up to ECB

LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday
after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and
added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week's key
European Central Bank meeting.
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed
U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations
in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around
the world.
"Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the
QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that
inflation might be starting to creep up," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million of assets.
"If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation
is the worst case scenario right now."
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally ended down 1.1
percent at 1,079.81 points, albeit in thin trading volume of
just 62 percent of the 90-day daily average.