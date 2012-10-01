European shares get U.S. data support

LONDON Oct 1 European shares rose on Monday,
led by financials, buoyed by forecast-beating U.S. data and
cautious market relief that Spain's recent bank stress test had
met expectations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
1.5 percent at 1,104.97 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.9 percent to 2,501.00 points.
The financial and mining sectors were the best-performing
indexes, with banks rising after stress test results on Spanish
banks, released on Friday, failed to throw up any negative
surprises.
Gains were extended in the afternoon session when U.S.
factory data grew for the first time since May.
"Some of the stress test results have increased confidence
in the Spanish banking system, even if Spain will probably still
need support from the EU," said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset
allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.
"But there are a lot of numbers from companies and on the
economic front which are on the weak side, therefore we might
get some pressure during the rest of the year. It would be a
mistake to run after the market," he added.