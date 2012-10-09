European shares fall, brace for gloomy earnings

LONDON Oct 9 European shares fell in thin trade
on Tuesday as gloomy economic data set the backdrop for a tough
start to the third-quarter reporting season in the United
States.
Equities suffered a broad selloff as the International
Monetary Fund cut its expectations for global growth and
investors fretted the U.S. earnings season, due to start later
on Tuesday, may surprise negatively.
"Expectation for the earnings season is muted," Manish
Singh, head of investment at Crossbridge Capital, said.
"We need more confirmation (the U.S. economy is bottoming
out) before according higher multiples to earnings."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower at 1,095.32 points.