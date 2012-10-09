European shares fall, brace for gloomy earnings

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1 pct
* IMF estimate cuts sets bleak backdrop for U.S. earnings
season start
* Moller-Maersk down 2.1 pct as it cuts container shipping
exposure
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 9 European shares fell in thin trade
on Tuesday as gloomy economic data and corporate reports set the
backdrop for a tough start to the third-quarter reporting season
in the United States.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 2.1 percent
in volume nearly twice the average as the Danish oil and
shipping group cited sluggish economic conditions and
overcapacity for its decision to cut its exposure to the
container shipping industry.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent
to 1,095.95 points in a broad-based selloff as the International
Monetary Fund cut its expectations for global growth and
investors fretted the U.S. earnings season may dent expectations
the world's largest economy is recovering.
Aluminium producer Alcoa was forecast to send the
U.S. earnings season off to a sombre start later on Tuesday,
with weak metal demand likely wiping out its third-quarter net
profit.
"Expectation for the earnings season is muted," Manish
Singh, head of investment at Crossbridge Capital, said.
"We need more confirmation (the U.S. economy is bottoming
out) before according higher multiples to earnings."
Companies listed in the U.S. S&P 500 index, expected
to show the first profit decline in three years, were trading at
12.9 times their expected earnings for the next 12 months, below
a 25-year average of 14.9 but well above last year's trough of
just over 10, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Euro zone shares in an MSCI index were trading at a lower
multiple of 10.5 times, although their discount to Wall Street's
stocks was broadly in line with the average discount since 2002
at 20 percent despite worse economic prospects in Europe
.
SPANISH FEVER
The euro zone debt crisis weighed on the blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index, which closed down 1 percent at
2,472.23 points, as Spain continued to resist market pressure to
ask for a sovereign bailout needed to kick-start a European
Central Bank plan to buy the country's bonds on the secondary
market.
Yields on Madrid's 10-year bonds rose, dragging Spain's Ibex
35 index index down 1.9 percent, the worst performer
among western European indices.
Bucking a selloff among cyclical stocks, basic resources
shares rose 1 percent as miner Rio Tinto,
forecast solid copper output growth in coming years.
Also supporting the sector was a 265 billion yuan ($42.15
billion) cash injection by the Chinese central bank and trader
speculation about big infrastructure investments from China, the
world's largest consumer of metals, to shore up the economy.
"The Chinese don't just print (money)...they build things,"
Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets,
said. "Chinese steel furnaces are cranking up output despite a
massive inventory to appease the people."
Haque recommended buying Rio Tinto, up 1.5 percent at 3,036
pence on Tuesday, the world's second-largest iron ore miner with
more than 80 percent of its earnings in 2012 expected to come
from the material.
He flagged the stock was showing technical strength after
perching through its 50-day moving average at 2,998 pence and
said it could rise as high as it 200-day moving average at 3,230
pence.