European shares hit by weak earnings outlook

MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
LONDON Oct 10 European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, dragged lower by expectations of weak corporate earnings in the region after a subdued start to the U.S. reporting season.
Shares in Bang & Olufsen fell 3.8 percent in volume nearly four times their daily average as the Danish stereo and television maker recorded a much wider than expected quarterly loss due to weakening demand for luxury goods.
It added to investor concerns after U.S. bellwether aluminium maker Alcoa cut its demand forecasts and oil major Chevron Corp issued a profit warning.
"I think the earnings season is going to be very disappointing," Robert Quinn, chief European strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, said.
"There may even be the case for a reversal (of the recent equity rally), with the macro side still negative while the impulse from policy won't be contributing very much."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,091.57 points.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.