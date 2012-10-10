European shares hit by weak earnings outlook

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* Subdued start to U.S. earnings season dents sentiment
* EADS rises 5.3 pct as BAE merger talks collapse
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday, dragged lower by expectations of
weak corporate earnings in the region after a subdued start to
the U.S. reporting season.
Merger and acquisition news provided one of the main drivers
of the day when EADS and BAE Systems called off
the world's largest defence and aviation merger, sending EADS
shares up and BAE down.
Shares in Bang & Olufsen fell 3.8 percent in volume
nearly four times their daily average as the Danish stereo and
television maker recorded a much wider than expected quarterly
loss due to weakening demand for luxury goods.
It added to investor concerns after U.S. bellwether
aluminium maker Alcoa cut its demand forecasts and oil
major Chevron Corp issued a profit warning.
The STOXX 600 index of Europe's 600 largest
companies fell 0.6 percent.
"I think the earnings season is going to be very
disappointing," said Robert Quinn, chief European strategist at
Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.
"There may even be the case for a reversal (of the recent
equity rally), with the macro side still negative while the
impulse from policy won't be contributing very much."
He expected the STOXX 600 to end this quarter flat to lower
after gaining nearly 7 percent in the previous three months,
boosted by the European Central Bank's pledges to save the euro
and support the region's struggling economies.
The index has retreated 2.8 percent from a 14-month high hit
in mid-September as Spain has hesitated to apply for a bailout
that would pave the way for ECB intervention to begin, while
investors have turned their focus to the bleak outlook for the
European economy and corporate profits.
STOXX 600 companies are expected to miss earnings estimates
by an average 1.1 percent in the third-quarter reporting season,
due to start later this month, according to Starmine data.
"The main risk is a raft of downgrades on the earnings
season in the cyclical sectors, especially in technology and
industrials," said Claudia Panseri, global equity strategist at
Societe Generale.
Panseri advised her clients to steer clear of industrial and
tech stocks, where she saw the greatest downside risk to
earnings. She recommended positioning in sectors where room from
downside surprises is limited such as utilities in peripheral
euro zone countries and banks in the United States and Europe.
She added utilities had started to cut capex and were poised
to report an increase in earnings while ebullient financial
markets in the third quarter were likely to result in healthy
trading profits for banks.
EADS, BAE
Traders said many investors were reluctant to make big bets
before corporate earnings are released, resulting in light
trading volume on the STOXX 600 of less than 80 percent of its
90-day average.
That made M&A news a key focus when EADS and BAE Systems
called off their merger plans and pinned the blame on Germany
for wrecking the $45 billion deal.
Shares in EADS rose 5.3 percent in volume more than eight
times their 90-day trading average as they decoupled from the
proposed 60-40 swap ratio with BAE's shares, which fell 1.4
percent in twice their average volume.
"Now that the deal has failed, that alignment has no reason
to exist," a Paris-based analyst said.
The end of the talks proved profitable news for the hedge
funds and arbitrage traders using a so-called 'Chinese spread',
which involves buying shares in the potential buyer, EADS in
this case, and selling stock in the target, BAE.
With EADS stock up around 8.5 percent since mid-September
and BAE down 10 percent, however, such merger arbitrage trades
set up within days of news of the talks were ahead by a hefty
18.5 percent on Wednesday.
EADS was the top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300
index on Wednesday, with the pan-European index down 0.5 percent
at 1,090.03 points by the close.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 2,456.54, testing support in the 2,450 area,
corresponding to early September lows.