Tech sector tumble hits European shares

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
LONDON Jan 15 Technology stocks fell to push European shares lower and send Germany's benchmark DAX index to a 2013 low on Tuesday after weak results from software company SAP.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,159.14 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,700.52 points.
SAP fell 4.1 percent after posting below forecast revenues, contributing to a 0.8 percent DAX fall to 7,669.38 points. It had earlier hit a 2013 low of 7,635.88 points.
SAP's decline took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index and hit the STOXX Europe 600 technology index, which fell 2.1 percent to make it the region's worst-performing equity sector.
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.