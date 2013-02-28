版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 00:36 BJT

Stimulus still key as European shares extend rebound

LONDON Feb 28 European shares enjoyed another day of gains on Thursday, buoyed by fresh signs of central bank support and upbeat corporate results, which helped indexes continue to recover losses sustained post the Italian elections.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed the last trading day of February up 11.08 points, or 1 percent, at 1,176.66, and have now recouped most of the losses sustained on Tuesday after Italian elections ended in a stalemate.

Pledges by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve this week to continue with steps to inject liquidity into markets, have propped up the global economy and equities.

"Markets have bounced well from the sell off earlier in the week. Volumes, however, have been low and without the support from central banks and governments the indexes would be much lower than the levels we are currently at," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

Among the leading gainers in Europe were British Airways owner International Airlines, up 8.1 percent, the world's largest maker of opthalmic lenses Essilor, rising 6.6 percent, and Airbus parent EADS, climbing 5.5 percent, all buoyed by optimistic outlooks.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐