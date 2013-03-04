European shares steady, Italy underperforms

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat
* Italy's FTSE MIB down 0.9 percent
* UniCredit recommends Germany over Italy or Spain
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 4 European equities finished a
volatile session broadly flat on Monday after investors balanced
fresh assurances of global central bank stimulus against some
disappointing earnings and political uncertainty in Italy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat at
1,168.36 points, recovering some poise in afternoon
trade after Janet Yellen became the latest U.S. Federal Reserve
official to reaffirm a commitment to its monetary easing policy
for some time yet.
Italy's FTSE MIB, however, was a clear laggard, posting
close to a three-month intra-day low and finishing 0.9 percent
lower on signs that the country could be edging towards
another election within months after polls ended in a stalemate
last week.
"Short term, the uncertainty is dominating the equity
market," UniCredit equity strategist Tammo Greetfeld said. "This
period of heightened uncertainty will most likely persist for
some time.
"The Spanish and Italian equity markets are most at risk
from price setbacks, and investments should be focused on the
German equity market, as this offers the best chance of
continuing the positive development of the past several months."
Within sectors, Greetfeld recommended what he termed "stable
growth", namely food and beverage, healthcare
and personal and household goods.
Those were among the top performers on Monday, with gains of
between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent. Basic resources and
banks, on the other hand, were the laggards.
CRIMPED REVENUE
The latter were hit by below forecast earnings at
heavyweight HSBC, the shares of which fell 2.5 percent in more
than double their usual daily volumes.
Among other things, HSBC said it was hit by falling market
values in equities, which crimped its trading revenue. The low
volumes have also been a key drag on equity markets as a whole,
with trading activity on FTSEurofirst 300 last year nearly 40
percent below that of 2007, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Other heavy fallers included Belgian telecoms group Belgacom
, Britain's Lloyds Bank and German retailer
Metro. All extended post-results losses into a second
session as the numbers filtered through into analyst downgrades.
With the 2012 earnings season in Europe nearly two thirds of
the way through, 39 percent of STOXX 600 companies that have
already reported have missed forecasts, prompting analysts to
cut this year's views by an average of 1.6 percent in the past
30 days, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The results have played a key part in stalling the June to
January rally in European equity markets to multi-year peaks.
"The trouble is that the market rehabilitated itself, not
the economy, so that's why we have latterly been rowing back on
our shorter-term optimism on the European equity market," said
Andrew Parry, chief executive of Hermes Sourcecap.
"It has been less and less about a sector effect and more
and more about finding winners. It is now much more about a
stock-picker's environment than it is about playing risk
premiums and that sort of factor exposure."
Parry's picks include Swiss bank UBS and Swedish
investment company Kinnevik.