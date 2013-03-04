European shares steady, Italy underperforms

LONDON, March 4 European equities finished a
volatile session broadly flat on Monday after investors balanced
fresh assurances of global central bank stimulus against some
disappointing earnings and political uncertainty in Italy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
up 0.1 percent at 1,169.30 points, recovering some
poise in afternoon trade after Janet Yellen became the latest
U.S. Federal Reserve official to reaffirm a commitment to
keeping easy monetary policy for some time yet.
Italy's FTSE MIB, however, was a clear laggard, posting a
near-three month intra-day low and finishing 0.9 percent lower
on signs the country could be edging towards another
election within months after polls ended in a stalemate last
week.
"Short term, the uncertainty is dominating the equity market
in the sense that it puts upward pressure on the equity risk
premium required by investors. This period of heightened
uncertainty will most likely persist for some time," said Tammo
Greetfeld, equity strategist at UniCredit.
"The Spanish and Italian equity markets are most at risk
from price setbacks, and investments should be focused on the
German equity market, as this market offers the best chance of
continuing the positive development of the last several months."