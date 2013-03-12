European shares pause for breath near 4-1/2 yr peaks

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.05 pct
* Fresh gains seen after a pause
* Dividend hike boosts Antofagasta
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 12 European shares held steady on
Tuesday, taking their cues from a mixed showing on Wall Street
and pausing for breath before what technical analysts say could
be a push to new multi-year highs.
After hovering either side of the no-change mark, the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended the day down less than a
point at 1,194.02 points.
The pan-European index set a 4-1/2 year high of 1,197.73 at
the end of last week, bolstered by a series of record
highs on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was
down 0.1 percent at the European close on Tuesday.
"There is a clear improvement among the European indexes
during the last months and that is still running," said Achim
Matzke, technical analyst at Commerzbank.
"We have seen several days with new all-time highs on Wall
Street so it is not surprising to see it pause for a day. But I
expect the bull market in U.S. equities to continue, and that to
also help European equities."
Matzke forecast that the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone
blue chips, which closed 0.3 percent lower at 2,711.85 points on
Tuesday, could reach 2,900 points this year.
The macro news flow continued to underline ongoing risks,
with Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann saying that the euro zone
crisis "is not over despite the recent calm on financial
markets" and continued political wrangles over
the U.S. budget.
But investors kept snapping up European equities on any
signs of weakness, as they have done recently, sending the
FTSEurofirst 300 back into positive territory more than 10 times
in the course of a jittery session on Tuesday.
"The positive momentum is definitely still there," said
Stephen Walker, head of equities research and market strategy at
wealth management firm Ashcourt Rowan.
"There's obviously quite a lot of people who have been
caught out by this move ... People who manage big pots of money
are pretty tightly benchmarked so they get to a stage when they
just get dragged into the market, regardless of what they think,
and you just get that weight of money."
Among individual stocks, copper miner Antofagasta was one of
the top gainers after saying it would pay 98.5 cents a share on
2012 results - more than double the previous year's dividend.
"Solid result and the market always like to see excess cash
returned to shareholders," analysts at Liberum Capital said in a
note, reiterating a 'hold' rating on the stock.
They added they "would be outright buyers but (the stock)
remains expensive versus its diversified peers trading on 16.9
times 2014 price/earnings versus sector on 10.8 times".
Shares in Antofagasta added 3.1 percent, building on a gain
of 2.4 percent the previous session, when analysts at Societe
Generale flagged the possibility of the bumper payout.